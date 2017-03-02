Maintenance supervisor's job at refuge a welcome change of pace for Army veteran

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has a new maintenance mechanic supervisor.

This is Army veteran Dave Cole's first job with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Up till now his background has always been with the Department of Defense. He retired from the military with the rank of sergeant first class after 22 years of service. An infantryman, his most frequent duty station was Fort Benning, Ga.

After he got out, he worked for almost nine years as a heavy equipment operator at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., a training ground for the C-130. It was his job to operate the controls of a crane. The nearest wildlife refuge was Cache River, approximately 45 miles away.

"It's definitely smaller than this one. There's more waterfowl than anything else," he said. "You'd see one or two people when you go up there."

Cole said he applied with Fish & Wildlife as a change of pace to step away from DoD and do something different. He said he "absolutely" likes being outdoors. He saw this job opening on www.usajobs.gov after watching the website for several months, and he did a little bit of research on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge before applying. (The previous supervisor, Joe D'Arrigo, has returned to south Texas, where he's working with three different refuges.)

Cole said what interested him was "the whole scope of it, the history of the refuge and the size of it, and just everything about it and the location."

He arrived here Jan. 8 but spent his first four days doing computer work, mainly in-processing. He found a home in Lawton, and since then has found the refuge to be a very busy place.

He's impressed by the people, the location, the size, the ecosytem and the wildlife.

"It's pretty phenomenal," he said.