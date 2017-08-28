Louisiana native has become a Blues Ball regular

Louisiana native Chant Duplantier will return to Medicine Park Saturday for his 11th Mayor's Blues Ball.

Duplantier has performed at every one of the cobblestone community's Labor Day music festivals dating back to the very beginning when it was a fundraiser for flood victims. The Baton Rouge, La., native said Medicine Park has become a second home to him thanks, much in part, to the fans who show up each year.

"I've made what I know will be lifelong relationships with the people there," Duplantier said. "Their families, lives, joys and losses every time I go, it's an emotional experience. We're tied to that place."

Today, Duplantier is an accomplished blues musician whose name brings people from around the region to Medicine Park for his performance alone. It wasn't always like that. There were many, many struggles, Duplantier said, to get where he is today. Throughout it all even as a child music was always at the core of his life and interest.

"Back then, as a child, we didn't have a whole lot going on. It was very much three channels of television, but lots and lots of records," Duplantier said. "My grandma would play AM radio all day, all night, with old country and western and old R&B. My grandpa had milk crates of old albums. So that's what we did as kids, playing these old records in the player."

The would-be singer first discovered his voice and his affinity for the guitar in the Catholic church. Duplantier said often if the doors were open and he wasn't in school, he and his friends would go to church. He first started singing in the church and found an old guitar in a storage room. Some of the older members helped the young boy learn how to play a little here and there. It wasn't much, but a seed was planted.