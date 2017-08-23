Longhorns have beef with roundup crew

This year may be the 150th anniversary of the first Chisholm Trail cattle drive, but for the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge herding Texas longhorns is an annual event.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service wildlife biologists and volunteers joined forces Tuesday to round up cattle for a public sale of surplus longhorns. The sale will be at noon Sept. 21 at the refuge corrals.

Wildlife Biologist Dan McDonald, who coordinates the roundup, said most of the seven volunteers are regulars, but there were a few new ones this year. Willy Celestine of Rush Springs is a first-timer who heard of this opportunity from his neighbor, Lee Dorman, who volunteered for the 2016 roundup. Celestine works at the Apache Sale Barn and he breaks horses for people to ride. Right now, he's training cutting horses for Harold Duke.

McDonald said the roundup is part of Fish & Wildlife's management program to keep the longhorn numbers in balance with what the refuge can sustain.

"Every year we round up longhorns with the aid of a handful of volunteers, and then we'll do our cutting and sorting, and pulling out our sale animals. In a couple of weeks we'll have Doug Kirkpatrick from Southwest Vet(erinary Clinic) come down and do our vaccinations and that's when we do all of our branding and eartagging of all of our sale animals.