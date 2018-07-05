Local students honored by SWOSU

Several students from the Southwest Oklahoma area were honored at the recent Southwestern Oklahoma State University Department of Biological Sciences honors banquet.

Among those receiving awards are Brooke Rankin, of Elgin, Academic Recognition, Summa Cum Laude, Tri-Beta Initiate, first place research poster at the SouthCentral Regional Tri-Beta Convention; Randi Reyes, of Cache: Tri-Beta Initiate; Bailee Fehring: Sterling, Academic Recognition and Mary Miller Memorial Scholarship and Maybree Rittenhouse: Academic Recognition, Magna Cum Laude, Audubon Henry Neff Pre-Professional Award, accepted to Oklahoma State University of Osteopathic Medicine.

Scholarships and awards were presented to outstanding biology students at the end-of-the-year ceremony.