Libertarian running for governor in wreck

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) Authorities say an Oklahoma zookeeper who's running as a Libertarian for governor has been injured in a vehicle wreck.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Joseph Maldonado-Passage was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City in stable condition after the crash Tuesday afternoon near Wynnewood. Maldonado-Passage is a self-described actor and musician known as "Joe Exotic" who runs The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

The highway patrol says Maldonado-Passage's vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign on a county road and was struck by an oncoming truck.

A posting on his Twitter page says Maldonado-Passage broke two vertebrae in his neck, fractured his femur and broke his shoulder blade.