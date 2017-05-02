Legislature convenes on Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma lawmakers will be confronted by familiar issues Monday when they convene the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature: a nearly $870 million state budget shortfall, teacher salaries that have not been increased since 2008, complying with a divisive federal anti-terrorism law involving identification cards and relieving pressure on the state's overcrowded prisons.

Leaders of the Republican-controlled House and Senate say they will focus on their priorities during the four-month legislative session.

Budget shortfall

The state faces a budget hole of almost $870 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1 due to low energy prices and years of tax cuts and subsidies for businesses and industries. It's the third consecutive year the Legislature will have to cut state services or find new sources of revenue.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin will call for "a major overhaul of our tax system" when she delivers her state-of-the-state speech Monday, and as she did last year. Fallin will urge lawmakers to tap new revenue streams to help boost teacher pay and meet other needs.

Revenue proposals may include two that were unsuccessful in 2016: a new cigarette tax and a tax on some currently exempted such as barber and salon services, vehicle maintenance and various household services. Democrats have proposed rolling back income tax cuts and credits and indexing the gross production tax to the price of oil.

Teacher salaries

Oklahoma's average teacher salary of $44,921 is last of the seven states in the region and among the lowest in the nation. Teacher pay has not been raised since 2008 and the state faces a chronic teacher shortage as experienced teachers seek higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

GOP House Speaker Charles McCall has said boosting teacher pay is this year's top priority for House Republicans. And GOP Rep. Michael Rogers has filed legislation that would phase in a $6,000 teacher pay raise over three years.

But lawmakers have not developed a plan to pay for it. Rogers says a phased-in approach would allow the Legislature to manage declining revenue while still raising teacher salaries.

REAL ID

Following years of delays, Democratic and Republican lawmakers say they will pass legislation to comply with a federal law involving identification cards.

Legislative leaders have announced a bipartisan commitment to comply with the REAL ID Act, signed by former President George W. Bush four years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

A 2007 Oklahoma law prevents the state from fully implementing REAL ID, which involves adding security features to state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards. Opponents claim the law is an invasion of privacy and allows the federal government to establish a database to monitor citizens.

Non-compliant state-issued IDs will be accepted at federal agencies through J