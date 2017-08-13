Lawmakers' plans likely just got busier

The state Supreme Court dealt the Legislature a major blow Thursday by ruling that it unconstitutionally passed the $1.50-per-pack cigarette fee during the final days of this year's session.

The legislation was the single largest revenue-raising measure in a package of bills and budget cuts that lawmakers accepted in order to close a $869 million budget shortfall.

Revenue from the fee was expected to raise $225 million, with $214 million of that amount eligible for appropriation, for the fiscal year budget that began July 1.

But that money now comes off the books. And Gov. Mary Fallin and the Legislature will now face some tough decisions as they decide how to respond.

Here are some of the options that lawmakers could consider during the coming days and weeks.