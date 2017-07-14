Lawmakers to discuss medical marijuana 

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma lawmaker who is holding an interim study on a ballot question that would legalize medical marijuana wants to discuss what policies the state would implement if the initiative passes.

Republican Rep. John Paul Jordan of Yukon said he wants to make sure voters are informed and that the Legislature is ready for whatever voters decide.

Jordan says he wants to know which agency would oversee the law's implementation, if marijuana sales should be taxed, and if the state needs new policies on workers' compensation and banking.

Tulsa-area businessman Chip Paul started the initiative to get medical marijuana on the November 2018 ballot. Paul says there should be environmental and health standards for growers as well as policies on how marijuana food products are handled.