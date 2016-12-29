Lawmaker in sex case rescinds resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma state representative who submitted a letter of resignation after it was revealed he was named in a sexual harassment complaint rescinded his resignation Wednesday.

"I have determined that my decision to resign was hasty and based upon bad advice," Republican Rep. Dan Kirby of Tulsa wrote to House Speaker Charles McCall. "Therefore, please accept this written notice that I rescind my notice of intent to resign."

Kirby also wrote that his resignation did not follow state law that requires it be made to the governor if the Legislature isn't in session. Kirby didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.

The law cited by Kirby says resignations by members of the Legislature should be made "to the presiding officers of their branches respectively, when in session, and when not in session, to the Governor; and when made to the presiding officer he shall at once notify the Governor thereof."

Gov. Mary Fallin's spokesman, Michael McNutt, said Wednesday that Fallin didn't receive a resignation letter from Kirby.

McCall's spokesman, Jason Sutton, said the speaker is not commenting at this time about Kirby wanting to rescind the resignation.

"We just got it and he has not had a chance to speak to Rep. Kirby yet," Sutton said.

Kirby sent McCall a resignation letter Friday, days after it was revealed he had been the subject of a sexual harassment complaint by a legislative assistant and a subsequent $44,500 settlement to the assistant.

The quietly arranged settlement, first reported by The Oklahoman, included a more than $28,000 payment to the woman and more than $16,000 to her attorneys. The payments were made Nov. 22.