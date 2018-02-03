Latest rain impacts drought map

A latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows some changes in drought conditions across several Southwest Oklahoma counties due to moderate to heavy rains reported this week.

The southeastern portion of Comanche County and most of Cotton and Grady counties and all of Jefferson and Stephens counties were downgraded from the third level category of "severe drought" to "moderate drought", while the central portion of Comanche County, eastern half of Caddo County, far western portion of Cotton County and the southeastern section of Tillman County remained in the "severe drought" category. However the western portions of Comanche and Caddo and the remainder of Tillman County remained in the fourth level "extreme drought" category, as did all of Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Kiowa counties. Much of the western two-thirds of Oklahoma and the Panhandle region were included in the "extreme drought" category.