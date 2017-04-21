Kiowas finalizing vote plans

CARNEGIE - Monday is the deadline for Kiowa tribal members seeking election to office in the June 3 election.

Voter registration remains open until 5 p.m. May 4.

The election will be to seat a vice chair, secretary and two Business Committee members as well as the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget. Voting will be conducted at polling sites in Carnegie, Hobart, Anadarko, Lawton and by absentee ballot.

To file for office, you must be at least 21-years-old, have not been convicted of a felony crime of dishonesty, not be indebted to the tribe in excess of two years, or a previous Business Committee member who had been recalled for misuse of tribal and/or program funds, according to the tribe's Election Board.

You will need to appear in person at the Kiowa Election Board office at the tribal complex in Carnegie to file a written notice of candidacy. Filing fee is $150 in cashier check or money order form no personal checks.

Any qualified voter may challenge a candidate's eligibility within five days of the candidate list's posting.