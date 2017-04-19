Kiowa vote may change constitution

Unofficial results show Kiowa voters overwhelmingly approved revisions to the tribe's constitution.

The revisions passed by a vote of 549 for the measure, 258 against, and 19 spoiled ballots from the 826 submitted to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) on Monday.

The BIA formed a secretarial election board to monitor activities related to conducting the election.

The revised constitution amended the document to reshape the governmental structure by realigning the legislative body. Among the changes:

• The legislative body of Business Committee members would be elected from six districts with one at-large member and it would be renamed the Kiowa Tribe Legislative Body. The six districts would be based on the original Kiowa Reservation boundaries: District 1, Anadarko; District 2, Carnegie; District 3, Medicine Bluff; District 4, Jimmy Creek; District 5, Red River; and District 6, Elk Creek.

• The executive branch the chairperson and vice chair would be elected at large and would oversee programs. Officers will have terms but will not be under obligation of term limits.

• The Kiowa Indian Council would retain authority similar to what it has now.

• The establishment of a judicial branch would offer a fourth branch of the government to make it more transparent and take several internal issues out of the BIA and its court.