You are here

Home » News » Area » Kiowa vote may change constitution

Kiowa vote may change constitution

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 3:01am Scott Rains

Unofficial results show Kiowa voters overwhelmingly approved revisions to the tribe's constitution.

The revisions passed by a vote of 549 for the measure, 258 against, and 19 spoiled ballots from the 826 submitted to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) on Monday. 

The BIA formed a secretarial election board to monitor activities related to conducting the election.

The revised constitution amended the document to reshape the governmental structure by realigning the legislative body. Among the changes:

• The legislative body of Business Committee members would be elected from six districts with one at-large member and it would be renamed the Kiowa Tribe Legislative Body. The six districts would be based on the original Kiowa Reservation boundaries: District 1, Anadarko; District 2, Carnegie; District 3, Medicine Bluff; District 4, Jimmy Creek; District 5, Red River; and District 6, Elk Creek.

• The executive branch  the chairperson and vice chair  would be elected at large and would oversee programs. Officers will have terms but will not be under obligation of term limits.

• The Kiowa Indian Council would retain authority similar to what it has now.

• The establishment of a judicial branch would offer a fourth branch of the government to make it more transparent and take several internal issues out of the BIA and its court.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620