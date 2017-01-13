Kiowa Tribe to offer shelter, warming station in Carnegie

CARNEGIE - In preparation for anticipated winter weather this weekend, the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma will offer shelter for those affected by power outages.

The tribe's AOA building at its Carnegie tribal complex will be made available as a shelter/warming station immediately after power outage notification. The AOA building has a large fireplace and is equipped with cots for up to 100 plus people, said Keith Vasquez, tribe information officer.

The shelter/warming station is a community effort in conjunction with the Carnegie Police Department.

There will be other shelters in Carnegie offering emergency services. All locations are open to everyone.

"All we request to those using the shelter is bring non-perishable items to eat, blankets and pillows," said Kiowa Tribe Acting Executive Director Curtis Munoz, "and you may want to bring some extra toiletries."

Munoz said it will be an ongoing service provided by the Kiowa Tribe anytime there is a winter storm resulting in power outages.