Kiowa seeks to revitalize language interest

CARNEGIE Revitalizing a culture begins first with preserving and sharing the language of a people.

In that spirit the Kiowa Tribe has been looking to breathe new life into its historic culture through many avenues. Following a vote of the people, the Kiowa have recently updated revisions to its constitution to adapt to modern times while retaining the core of its virtues.

At the heart of the people and its culture is the language that has been carried through the centuries. Recognizing this, a little less than a year ago the Kiowa Tribe applied for and received a grant from the Cultural Resources Fund and the Native Language Community Coordination Demonstration Project. The Kiowa Language and Culture Revitalization Program (KLCRP) was also placed in the hands of the Kiowa Tribal Museum Director Amie Tah-Bone.

Following months of getting the staff together, Tah-Bone and her staff have emerged with Kiowa language outreach programs in Cache, Anadarko, Carnegie, Norman, and Tulsa with two programs at each place.

"After the success of the outreach events we wanted to create a big event to support the language program and promote learning the Kiowa Language by our youth," Tah-Bone said.