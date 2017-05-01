Kiowa officials to take office

CARNEGIE There will be a double swearing-in ceremony of Kiowa tribal officials Saturday.

Members of the tribe's new Election Board and Hearing Board will take oaths of office at 10 a.m. at the AOA Building in Carnegie. All Kiowa tribal members are invited. A reception will follow.

The newly appointed Kiowa Election Board members are Burnett Pewenofkit, Wichita Falls, Texas; Kari Wahnee, Lawton; Nona Cutnose, Lawton; Katherine Ware-Perosi, Anadarko; and Dr. James R. Kennedye, Edmond. Kiowa Hearing Board members are Thomascina Tsoodle Leader, Lawton; June Artichoker, Carnegie; Donnie Ahhaitty, Tuttle; Lynda Delaune, Anadarko; and Ben Wolf, Hobart.

The appointment of the two boards is another part of the Carnegie-based tribe's return from years of tumult. In September, the first oath of office ceremony on the road to this point seated the newly elected Kiowa Business Committee (KBC) Matthew M. Komalty, chairman; Charles Domebo Eisenberger, vice chair; Rhonda J. Ahhaitty, secretary; Renee M. Plata, treasurer; and Dave Geimausaddle, Anita L. Onco Johnson, Thomas Kaulaity and Ronald C. Poolaw Sr., committee members effectively ending a three-year leadership vacuum.