Kiowa members to meet legislator

HOBART A meet-and-greet with new Kiowa Tribal Legislature District No. 6 Legislator Ben Lucero Hovakah-Wolf will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday in Hobart's Hunter Park.

Free hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks will be available during the event, which will be at the corner of north park and West Birch street on the south side. It will be in the Blue Canopy.

Wolf welcomes all Kiowa tribal members and families to meet and discuss concerns within the district, said Keith Vasquez, tribe information officer. "Building a community together, the new beginning" is the platform for Wolf's future plans.