Kiowa leadership at odds with tribal legislative body

CARNEGIE In establishing a Tribal Court and Supreme Court system, the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma's leadership has run into its first governmental rift between its Administration and Legislature.

The Kiowa Tribe's Legislature (formerly called the Business Committee) voted unanimously to enact two laws July 27 the Rules of Civil Procedure, and the Kiowa Code of 2017. In a statement, Renee Plata, Speaker of the Legislature said that Chairman Matthew Komalty had previously vetoed the bills "without explanation."

"The new laws enacted by the Legislature establish standard civil procedures to guide civil lawsuits in the tribe's new court system, and establish standard criminal laws and procedures, and help to protect members of the tribe," Plata said. "The new Kiowa Code provides members of the tribe and others with full criminal law and civil rights protections."

In response, Komalty said that he is following the tribe's constitution and its foundation. He said the Legislature ignored unique cultural fiats specific to the document. He said he exercised his veto to send the bills back to the Legislature for their "further consideration in establishing laws in conformance with our tribal culture."

"First among the rights granted to the Kiowa people are the protection and promotion of our language, culture and traditions of our people," Komalty said. "Unfortunately, the Legislature failed to follow the intention of the constitution and simply gave us a non-tribal law and order code."

As described by Plata, the new Rules of Civil Procedure set the process to file civil lawsuits in the tribe's courts and provides tribal members with immediate access to the new court system for a variety of civil matters including family issues, business disputes, and claims against the tribe. The new Kiowa Code of 2017 establishes criminal laws and criminal procedures to allow the courts to exercise its full authority under the revised constitution. With the recent appointment by Komalty of the first Chief Judge for the Trial Court, Mark Henrickson, an Oklahoma attorney, she said the new laws would open the courts for tribal members to utilize the new Judicial Branch of government. It also will effectively replace the BIA's Court of Indian Offenses in resolving legal matters.

The approval of the revised constitution through a Bureau of Indian Affairs Secretarial Election, the tribe's governmental system was set up with four columns: Administrative, Legislative, Tribal Court and Tribal Council. Legislators believe they're making the right moves forward.