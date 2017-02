The Kiowa Business Committee announced a Kiowa Indian Council (KIC) meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Kiowa Housing Authority Building at 1701 E. Central Blvd. in Anadarko.

Kiowa Casino Operations Authority (KCOA) Chairman Robbie Addudle will meet with the KIC to discuss the proposed Red River hotel construction issue.

All members of the KIC are invited to attend.