You are here

Home » News » Area » King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death

King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death

Sun, 01/14/2018 - 10:47pm AP Wire

ATLANTA (AP)  Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

Decades ago, the famed civil rights leader  also regarded as one of America's greatest orators  recalled driving one night from Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tenn., with his brother A.D. at the wheel. Most cars in the opposite lane failed to dim their lights, and his brother angrily vowed to keep his bright lights on in retaliation.

"And I looked at him right quick and said: 'Oh no, don't do that. There'd be too much light on this highway, and it will end up in mutual destruction for all. Somebody got to have some sense on this highway,"' King told the congregation at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., during a 1957 sermon.

"Somebody must have sense enough to dim the lights, and that is the trouble, isn't it?" King told the congregation. "That as all of the civilizations of the world move up the highway of history, so many civilizations, having looked at other civilizations that refused to dim the lights, and they decided to refuse to dim theirs."

More than a half-century later, in a world full of contentious politics, one of King's memorable quotes remains relevant. It's from his book "Strength to Love," first published in 1963.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620