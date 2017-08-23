King’s Horsemen celebration Saturday

The public is invited to the King's Horsemen Christian Motorcycle Association's 20th anniversary celebration and ride Saturday starting at Elmer Thomas Park west pavilion.

The King's Horsemen are celebrating their 20 years of service in the Lawton area by offering music and food from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Elmer Thomas Park's west pavilion, Northwest 6th Street and Ferris Avenue.

A motorcycle ride will begin near the west pavilion at 12:45 p.m., followed by root beer floats at McKenzie's Burger Garage, 206 NW Dearborn, about 2 p.m. Anyone who wants to ride with the group should be at the west pavilion no later than 12:30 p.m.