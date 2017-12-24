Kindness, joy are spread through Winter Wishes

ELGIN Winter Wishes began with a spark an idea to spread a little kindness and joy to students during the holiday season.

That spark became a ripple a single stone dropped into a very large pond that turned into a tidal wave of care, appreciation and selflessness.

At the center the program's co-coordinators, Melissa Evon and Anita West managed an ever-growing operation that coordinated students, staff, faculty and volunteers to conceive and grant more than 700 wishes across four grades. In their second year in charge of the program they created, the two were better prepared for the huge undertaking that is Winter Wishes, but were still continuously surprised by not just the scale and number of the wishes, but by how eager so many were to fulfill them.

"In the name of kindness in children and joy, there's nothing too big to ask for," West said. "We reached out to some big-name stars. Most, we didn't hear back on. But people that did hear our story did respond. It's all about getting to the right people. When people hear about kids, kindness follows."

Evon said learning to ask no matter how grand of a request it may be was one of the most important lessons she learned.

"It's OK to ask," she said. "The worst thing that is going to happen is someone is going to not reply or say no. But there's so many out there that want to help."

Evon and West swung for the fences this year, reaching out and fulfilling some of the grandest wishes yet. A pair of students got to spend the day recording music and hanging out with a major artist. Another student had the opportunity to tour the University of Oklahoma's football program with former two Heisman Trophy winners. Another was officially declared royalty.

Emily Williams is now known as Lady Emily of Sealand. She wrote a report on the small nation, which is a former anti-aircraft defense platform that sits off the coast of the United Kingdom. Evon, who is Williams' geography teacher, reached out to the country's leaders and shared the story of fascination of a young student in Elgin. She was rewarded with a royal decree, a flag and additional items from the country.

Fellow students Jessica Diley and Keely Newton have aspirations of becoming musicians. Several of their friends wished for them to have that opportunity with someone famous. Evon and West coordinated with Hilliary Communications to set up an exclusive afternoon session with members of the Eli Young Band. The girls boarded a jet provided by the Hilliary company to fly to Dallas, where they hung out at the home of Mike Eli with fellow band member James Young and recorded some tunes in the band's recording studio.

Levi Billings has always been a major football fan and dreams of playing football at the University of Oklahoma. He still has a few years to go before he can join the team, but he received the opportunity to get an early behind-the-scenes peek of the facilities with a pair of famous tour guides Heisman trophy winners quarterback Baker Mayfield and former quarterback Jason White. Sports giant ESPN was also on hand to document the tour. Ensuring he didn't look out of place on campus, the Winter Wishes program also presented him with his very own OU Sooners football jersey.

Some wishes took weeks, if not months, to coordinate and fulfill. Others, like Billings' tour, came together almost too quickly.

"That one came in very hot," Evon said. "We received the phone call two nights ago that it was going to happen and we didn't find out until yesterday that ESPN was going to attend. That's how fast Winter Wishes can work."

When fulfilling 700 wishes, some are going to appear more impressive than others from an outsider's perspective. A group of 16 students attended the Oklahoma City Thunder's game Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. During halftime, they stood in the tunnel and high-fived the players as they returned to the court. Other students received snacks, gift cards or inexpensive toys. Some received clothes or shoes. But to every student and each member of the Winter Wishes program each gift was special and unique.

"Every wish we fulfilled is somehow the biggest and best wish," Evon said.

Students who receive wishes know that someone made those wishes for them. All Winter Wishes are anonymous and no one really knows who made a wish. But students know each one came from the heart.

"If you highlight the individual child and the wish they got, every one is important," West said.