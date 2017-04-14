You are here

Home » News » Area » Kids, communities eager for egg hunts

Kids, communities eager for egg hunts

Fri, 04/14/2017 - 3:15am Staff

Area communities continue to gear up for Easter egg hunts and other fun planned Saturday. Some  of the plans include:

Altus
At noon on Saturday in the Altus City Park, East Broadway and North Park Lane. Hunt begins at 2:30 p.m. Divided by age groups. Prizes will be given away.

Duncan
10 a.m. Saturday, the Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Drive. Age groups for walking to 8 and older. Eggs contain candy and a few have with stickers or toys.
Also in Duncan: 1 p.m. Saturday, Moose Lodge, 1712 W. Seminole. Age groups 0-13. Easter Bunny will be present. Most eggs contain candy. Prize eggs will have Moose Bucks redeemable for dollars.

Frederick
10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park. For ages 2-10. Candy and prizes will be in eggs.

Lawton
Community Easter Egg Hunt, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park. Entertainment and games.
Other events and times in Lawton include:
Nora O'Neal Adult Day Center Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Union Park, Southwest 5th Street and Avenue I. Games included.VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Children will be divided into three age groups for ages 1 to 10; youngest group hunts first. Eggs will have candy and toys; golden eggs have cash prizes. Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans and chips and drinks will be available. 

Mountain Park
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Glenwood Park. Age categories 2 to 10 and up. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group. The Easter Bunny will be present.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620