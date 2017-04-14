Kids, communities eager for egg hunts

Area communities continue to gear up for Easter egg hunts and other fun planned Saturday. Some of the plans include:

Altus

At noon on Saturday in the Altus City Park, East Broadway and North Park Lane. Hunt begins at 2:30 p.m. Divided by age groups. Prizes will be given away.

Duncan

10 a.m. Saturday, the Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Drive. Age groups for walking to 8 and older. Eggs contain candy and a few have with stickers or toys.

Also in Duncan: 1 p.m. Saturday, Moose Lodge, 1712 W. Seminole. Age groups 0-13. Easter Bunny will be present. Most eggs contain candy. Prize eggs will have Moose Bucks redeemable for dollars.

Frederick

10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park. For ages 2-10. Candy and prizes will be in eggs.

Lawton

Community Easter Egg Hunt, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park. Entertainment and games.

Other events and times in Lawton include:

Nora O'Neal Adult Day Center Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Union Park, Southwest 5th Street and Avenue I. Games included.VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Children will be divided into three age groups for ages 1 to 10; youngest group hunts first. Eggs will have candy and toys; golden eggs have cash prizes. Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans and chips and drinks will be available.

Mountain Park

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Glenwood Park. Age categories 2 to 10 and up. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group. The Easter Bunny will be present.