Juvenile crashes stolen vehicle into police car

ALTUS - A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested after the stolen vehicle he was driving collided with a police car Thursday.

Police Chief Tim Murphy reported that officers were notified by Cleveland County authorities of a wanted juvenile who had stolen a car that afternoon. Officers located the vehicle around 9:30 p.m. and attempted to stop it. The driver led police on a pursuit through residential streets in the northwest portion of the city. At one point, the pursuit continued on North Main Street, where the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Wayne Street opposite the Bunker Hill Shopping Center. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention. Two passengers in that vehicle were not injured.

Murphy said the pursuit ended a short time later downtown after the suspect's vehicle attempted to turn east onto Broadway at a high rate of speed, struck the curb and attempted to drive away before striking an Altus police unit head-on. No injuries were reported to police officers, but three patrol units were damaged during the pursuit.