Jury recommends prison for Duncan man guilty of neglect

DUNCAN - A jury has recommended a 32-year-old man serve six years in prison after finding him guilty of child neglect.

The Stephens County jury on Wednesday found Chance Derryberry guilty of two counts of child neglect, two counts of child endangerment by being in actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, court records indicate.

The child neglect charges were each punishable by up to life in prison.

The jury recommended that Derryberry should serve two years in prison on each of the neglect charges. He received one-year sentences for the two counts of child endangerment, records indicate. The jury also recommended he undergo substance abuse treatment at his own expense on the physical control charge and to pay a $10,000 fine for possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Children found in smoky car with 'zombielike' couple

Derryberry and his wife, Tabitha Leann Derryberry, 31, were arrested after a Stephens County deputy found them parked at the water plant a half-mile north of Cherokee Road on the west side of U.S. 81. The two were found "engulfed with smoke," along with two children "that appeared to be unconscious in the back seat," according to the affidavit filed in court. A deputy smelled marijuana and, when he made contact with the pair, stated that both had a green, leafy substance in their mouths. The deputy stated they both were out of their senses "extremely disoriented, dazed and zombielike" and had to be assisted from the car. Two small, partially burned cigars were recovered along with empty bags of K-2 synthetic marijuana.

The children one 6 and the other 3 were unresponsive and EMTs were called to the scene. Both children were not wearing pants and had defecated, the affidavit states. After being medically checked out at Duncan Regional Hospital, both children were taken into protective custody, police reported.