Jump school shines light on female paratrooper history

FREDERICK The legacy of female paratroopers often overlooked or forgotten is alive and well at the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team.

While most of paratrooper history is focused on the men of the 101st Airborne and 82nd Airborne many of whom were most famously dropped behind enemy lines ahead of the invasion of Normany June 6, 1944 they weren't the only ones parachuting into dangerous situations during the second world war. Women of the Office of Strategic Services, the WWII prelude to the CIA, were also dropped into strategic places across France and other areas to serve as spies in order to gather and relay important information.