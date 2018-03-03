Judge grants stays in earthquake lawsuits

You are here

Sat, 03/03/2018 - 4:17am AP Wire

STILLWATER (AP)  Oklahoma residents who are suing oil and gas producers for earthquake damage to their homes and businesses must now wait for a federal judge's decision in another case.

Judge Phillip Corley granted a stay with a provision for monitoring until Sept. 6 in the cases involving White Star Petroleum LLC, New Dominion LLC and plaintiffs from Payne and Logan counties, the Stillwater News Press reported.

Attorneys from both companies requested stays until a decision is made about certifying those who are suing in a federal class action case. The attorneys say their clients are spending large amounts of money to make appearances in multiple courts and hope to avoid inconsistent rulings.

