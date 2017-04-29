Judge delays hearing in school child abuse case

You are here

Sat, 04/29/2017 - 3:57am AP Wire

PERRY (AP)  An Oklahoma judge said he will consider a relative's testimony before deciding whether to recuse himself from a school child abuse case.

Judge Nikki G. Leach reset a hearing Thursday for Upper Elementary School Principal Kenda Miller because his daughter-in-law, who works at the school in Perry, couldn't appear in court, The Oklahoman reported.

Miller and Jeffrey Sullins, a math teacher at the school, are accused of failing to promptly report child abuse after several girls allege a teaching assistant, Arnold Cowen, inappropriately touched them. Cowen has since been charged 18 counts of lewd or indecent proposals or acts on a child.

Sullins and Miller are charged with misdemeanors. Prosecutors have asked Leach to remove himself from both Miller's and Sullins' cases, noting that his daughter-in-law "directly recruited" Cowen to the school.

But the judge said Thursday that he would make a decision after listening to his daughter-in-law's testimony.

