Jones steps away from health audits

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones says he's recusing himself from oversight of audits of the state Department of Health following public disagreements he's had with governor's pick to lead the beleaguered agency.

Jones issued a public statement late Thursday saying he would remove himself from the auditing process and the review and release of a final report into the Health Department's finances.

Controversy simmers

Jones has publicly feuded with Gov. Mary Fallin's Secretary of Finance Preston Doerflinger, who the governor tapped to lead the agency after reports of financial mismanagement surfaced at the agency.

Each has accused the other of not responding urgently enough after first learning of the agency's financial problems.