Jason Miller takes over Marlow Fire Dept.

MARLOW He's been on the job as Marlow's new fire chief for just a little over a week, but Jason Miller is already feeling at home.

He's also feeling confident that he inherited a department in good shape, left by former Chief Ryan Hall, who left the department for other professional opportunities but who remains in Marlow and who has been helpful to Miller as he's been settling in.

Miller said the fire department, which has four paid firefighters and 16 volunteers, is well-organized. Its newest vehicle, a rescue/pumper truck, is only a year old. The department also has two other fire engines and three brush trucks, all in good service. His only current concern, he said, has to do with an aging tanker used to haul water.

"We need that upgraded quickly," he said. "(But) these guys have stayed on top of things with their equipment, doing maintenance checks daily and taking care of preventive maintenance."

Miller said he's still getting familiar with the budget and plan for expenses that will carry the department through the fiscal year that started earlier this month and will continue until July 2018. However, he said the City of Marlow, which set aside $306,000 for the department, obviously has made fire protection a priority. The department responds to an average of about 700 calls per year, he noted.