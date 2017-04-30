Investigation: Even kindergartners victims of classmate sex assault

The children were confused, scared and hurt. In their own words, they did their best to convey what other students had done to them in the school restroom, the gym and the bus. What their families learned left them shaken and set up an unexpected, adversarial relationship with their school districts.

Student-on-student sexual assaults rise significantly during middle-school years, an Associated Press analysis of federal crime data found. But even as early as kindergarten and first grade, children can be at risk: About 5 percent of all sexual attacks reported on school property in a recent two-year period happened to 5 and 6 year olds, according to the AP analysis.

Little boys made up about 41 percent of the youngest victims significantly higher than at other times in their school years. Among teens, boys comprised only about 10 percent of reported victims.

Overall, the data showed children were almost always violated by someone their own age. Unwanted fondling was the most common type of assault; about 20 percent of the victims were subjected to rape, sodomy or other form of penetration.

Most sexual assaults of children by other children happened at a private residence, but schools were the second-most common location, representing about 9 percent of the total incidents.