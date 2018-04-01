Input asked on how computer science should be taught in Oklahoma schools

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is requesting feedback from the public on academic standards for computer science.

Oklahomans are encouraged to offer input by Monday into the Oklahoma Academic Standards for Computer Science by visiting http://sde.ok.gov/sde/computer-science-standards.

The standards represent the work of a team of three dozen educators from K-12, CareerTech and higher education across the state. Written for each grade level, beginning in kindergarten, the standards are meant as guidance for teachers to include computer science objectives in other subject areas, such as reading, science and math, said Levi Patrick, OSDE assistant executive director of curriculum and instruction.

Oklahoma will be one of only nine states with computer science standards and one of only two with grade-specific expectations.

"Coding is not only a universal language of the future; it is an art. Computer science is quickly becoming a field that affects every other discipline, from heath and medicine to agribusiness and finance," said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. "Today's competitive education must include a foundation in computer science.

"The steps we are taking today to create computer science standards for every grade level position Oklahoma students and educators on the leading edge of an emerging job market that demands familiarity with computer science and rewards expertise in coding, programming and data analysis."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that computing jobs are the number-one source of new wages in the United States, and those jobs are widespread, with 67 percent outside the tech sector, according to a Georgetown University study.