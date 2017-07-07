Indoor flea market set Saturday in Cache

A community indoor flea market will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Marie Snyder Community Building, 111 S. 7th in Cache. There will be Indian arts and crafts and an Indian taco sale.

Comanche Tribal artist Eleanor McDaniel will be demonstrating the traditional art of making beaded earrings. Shoppers will find original artwork and handmade items by local tribal artist and lots of flea market bargains. Admission is free and open to the public. All vendors are welcome. Booth space with table is $5.

Call McDaniel, 483-6864.