Incarceration rates rising in Oklahoma

The state's cost of incarcerating criminals has increased 172 percent over the past two decades, but there have been no tangible results in reducing crime.

That proves that spending more money to incarcerate Oklahomans is not effective and alternative measures are needed, according to former Speaker of the House Kris Steele, who spoke to college students and the public last week at Cameron University.

Over-incarceration is a concern that transcends political parties, Steele said, because it affects everyone, including children, taxpayers and the future of all Oklahomans.

Steele believes it is important to address root causes of criminogenic behavior as opposed to merely incarcerating Oklahomans in order to prevent crime, increase public safety and improve quality of life.

During his discussion, Steele focused on the state's high incarceration rates, the pathways to female incarceration, the obstacles felons face after re-entering society, and the initial effects of criminal justice reform that voters approved in 2016.

Mass incarceration statistics

Collectively, the state's incarceration rate is 78 percent higher than the national average, with 27,000 inmates in state prisons and 34,000 on probation, Steele said.

Since 1991, Oklahoma has maintained the highest female incarceration rate of any state in the nation.

"We are incarcerating female offenders at two-and-a-half times the national average per capita. There's not even another state that's close to us in the number of women that we incarcerate," he said. "Oklahoma also incarcerates African Americans at the highest percentage per capita of any state in the nation.

The seven pathways that lead to a woman to be incarcerated include violence or abuse, unresolved trauma, mental illness, addiction, poverty, limited education and low self-esteem but rather than receiving help, women are sent to prison, Steele said.

As of Thursday, Oklahoma ranked second in the nation for male incarceration, and the PEW Foundation recently released a report stating the Oklahoma will become No. 1 in the nation, surpassing Louisiana, by January 2018.

Cost of state prisons

Although programs are needed for current prisoners, the funding is not available.

Steele said Joe Allbaugh, director of Department of Corrections, whom he highly respects, told him there cannot be a conversation about providing effective programming for treatment, mental health care, job training or re-entry service.

"It's all that we can do as an agency to figure out how we're going to keep the water running for the next 24 hours," Allbaugh told Steele. "We can't even have that conversation because we can't even keep up with the basic needs we have."

Without effective programs, nonviolent offenders in Oklahoma pose a greater risk to the community after they've been incarcerated than before, Steele said.

Taxpayers also cannot afford to provide a billion dollars to the Department of Corrections the allocation it has requested for the next fiscal year and still have adequate funding for education and health care, Steele said.

"The more money we spend on incarceration, the less money we have to spend on other services," he said.