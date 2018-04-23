Ike alum serving on guided missile destroyer in Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan A Lawton native and 2010 Eisenhower High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy, forward-deployed aboard the guided missile destroyer, USS Curtis Wilbur.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Israel Lee is an information systems technician aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. The ship routinely deploys to protect alliances, enhance partnerships and be ready to respond if a natural disaster occurs in the region.

A Navy information systems technician is responsible for designing, installing and operating shipboard information systems.

Lee is proud to serve in the Pacific and fondly recalls memories of Lawton.

"Lawton is full of friendly people and southern hospitality, who taught me to be respectful and treat people how they want to be treated," said Lee.

Moments like that makes it worth serving around the world ready at all times to defend America's interests. With more than 50 percent of the world's shipping tonnage and a third of the world's crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world. The Navy's presence in Yokosuka is part of that longstanding commitment, explained Navy officials.