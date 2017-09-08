Ice cream social set by Central High FFA

Central High FFA will host a free back-to-school ice cream social at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Ag Building by the football field.

Central High FFA officers will lead a discussion on coming events and what is expected of Central High FFA members for the year.

The public is invited to attend and take their favorite homemade ice cream to share with friends and supporters. Cakes, brownies or cookies are welcomed, according to R.J. Curry, ag instructor. For information call Curry at 580-591-3986.