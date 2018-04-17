House destroyed by fire Sunday

A northern Comanche County home fell victim to Sunday's extreme fire danger when wind fueled a quick-burning chimney fire that would endanger those battling its blaze.

Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department responded at 5 p.m. to a structure fire call at 489 NW McCracken Road. Fire Chief Tyler Mangum said the first hour of the fight against the fire involved an interior attack. Conditions changed in an instant, he said.

"We were forced out because of ... roof collapse. We had to get out and move to a defensive attack on the structure," Mangum said. "The ceiling in the house was all plywood. It made it very hard for us to make an interior attack."

The fire chief said a mutual aid call was met with a response from Elgin, Medicine Park, Paradise Valley, Edgewater Park, Porter Hill and Flower Mound who brought a truck with a cascade system that was "essential" to the fight. The fire was contained, however the house was a total loss.

The home was occupied, Mangum said. The American Red Cross arrived to the scene to assist the homeowner.