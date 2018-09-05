Hot cars, hot food will be served up at Elgin festival

ELGIN Prepare to enjoy hot cars and hot food this weekend at the annual Crawds 'n Rods Saturday in Elgin.

This will mark the 14th year for the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser, which began as a small weekend gathering in 2004. Now held at the Elgin fairgrounds, the sprawling event will feature a car show, burnout, carnival, live music and perhaps most importantly hundreds of pounds of crawdads to put the "crawds" in Crawds 'n Rods.

Festivities will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with registration for the car show. More than 100 vehicles are entered each year in what has become one of the largest car shows in the area. Participants can enter their vehicles in one of 33 classes and compete for best in show, best paint, best interior and best engine. Registration will continue through 11 a.m. and awards will be given out around 5 p.m. Trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in each category.

Registration for the burnout one of the most popular events of the day will begin at 8 a.m. and continue through 2 p.m., when the contest is set to begin. Vehicles of all makes, models and years will line up on the wet blacktop and kick up a cloud of smoke and rubber, the likes of which cannot be seen anywhere else.

While enjoying the car-themed events, one cannot forget the food. For $25, individuals can enjoy all of the Louisiana crawdads, potatoes and corn they can eat. Elgin volunteer firefighters will broil the red crustaceans throughout the day to ensure no one will leave hungry. If mud bugs aren't your thing, the men and women of the fire department will also grill hamburgers and hot dogs.