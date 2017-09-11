Hollis man hurt in accident

A 64-year-old Hollis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 62 in Jackson County.

The accident occurred at 5:12 p.m. just west of the Altus city limits.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Jimmy Wallace, a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Teddy Yowell and a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Jason Johnson, 32, of Altus were both eastbound on U.S. 62 when Yowell's vehicle changed lanes and struck Johnson's vehicle in the right front fender. Yowell's vehicle departed to the left side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

Yowell was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.