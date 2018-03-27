Hog judging focus of Central High Bonanza

CENTRAL HIGH Every year, students in FFA chapters and 4-H clubs spend a lot of time raising and showing livestock in a variety of competitions. However, there is another component that fits in with livestock presentation that is as important as the young folks physically preparing their animals for competition.

You can't have a livestock competition without judges, and on Wednesday at the Stephens County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, the 2018 Central High Hog Bonanza will focus on the importance of livestock judging.

"We started the Hog Bonanza three years ago and it's really taken off," said Ron Curry, the veteran agriculture educator and FFA sponsor at Central High. "The first year we had 80 teams in the competition and last year we had 90 teams from Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas participating.

"We hope to have even more teams show up when we get things started Wednesday.

"There is a $10 registration fee for each team, and we'll begin registration at 9 a.m. By 10 a.m., we'll be ready to start the competition."

There are four members on each team in two divisions Junior and Senior. The team members will assess the characteristics of each hog they are judging in eight classes. Once each hog has been judged, the top three scoring judges in each division and each class move on in the competition.