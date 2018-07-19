Hofmeister emphasizes building links

DUNCAN - Developing connections between teachers, students and the community was the main focus during a talk given by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister at Duncan High School on Wednesday.

At the high school for the State Department of Education's "EngageOK on the Road", Hofmeister talked to dozens of educators as part of her "Joy Lunch Club". During the nearly hour-long talk, Hofmeister discussed how the state board and the instruction division in particular aims to get students and the public engaged when it comes to providing long-term career paths for high school graduates.