Hive pilferer still at large, but may already bee feeling stings of justice, many regrets

FOYIL - Officials say seven beehives containing more than 400,000 bees have been swiped from a northern Oklahoma apiary.

Beekeeper Bob Martin said he notified the Rogers County Sheriff last week of the apparent theft. The bees are worth about $2,500 to $3,000.

Martin is a beekeeper with weBEEjammin Honey BEEs in Foyil, about 30 miles northeast of Tulsa. He said the thief was likely inexperienced with bees, noting that a blanket used to cover the bees was left behind and the culprit was likely stung several times during the heist.

Anyone with information on is asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.