Historical society to hold annual meeting

FREDERICK - The Tillman County Historical Society's annual meeting for 2017 will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pioneer Townsite Museum's red barn on the Tillman County Courthouse square in Frederick.

The meeting will feature a program about Oklahoma musicians to be presented by Hugh Foley, professor of fine arts at Rogers State University in Claremore. Foley is a music historian, author of the book "Oklahoma Music Guide II" and an authority on the subject of Oklahoma's cultural and music history. He is a founding member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Muskogee, which has inducted significant Oklahoma musicians, music industry figures, writers, and institutions since 1997.