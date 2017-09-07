Hiker breaks leg while traversing Mt. Scott

Emergency responders rushed to rescue a hiker with a broken leg on Mount Scott Saturday.

Kelly Moran, senior federal wildlife refuge officer, said the hiker, whose name and age have not been released, suffered a "possible compound fracture," which means the bone in the hiker's leg was exposed.

The hiker was apparently journeying up rocks on Mount Scott about 10:30 a.m. when the incident occurred. After emergency responders arrived, the hiker was taken by ambulance to a helicopter, then to a local hospital.

The hiker's condition upon admission to the hospital has not been released.

Moran advises hikers to begin their journeys in the early morning, or at least before noon, in order to avoid walking during the hottest times of the day.

Although hikers are not permitted to roam the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge at night, they should always be prepared for the possibility of getting lost and remaining in the refuge after sunset, he said.