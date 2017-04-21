Heavy rains, floods possible

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Widespread rainstorms that broke out over Kansas and Oklahoma overnight brought a possibility for flooding that will continue through today, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood watches will be in effect through early Saturday in northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

The weather service says two to four inches of rain is expected in some areas, with locally heavier amounts of six to seven inches possible, especially in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Large hail is also possible with the storms.

The storms are expected to move west to east and out of the region by early Saturday.