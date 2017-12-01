Hearing held for local man in Mangum hit-and-run killings

MANGUM - A preliminary hearing was held in Greer County District Court on Wednesday for a 40-year-old Lawton man charged in connection of two deaths in a vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred in the City of Mangum last May.

Auntra L. Edmonds is charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the May 16 deaths of Wanda Perry, 59, and Aniya Jade, 1, near the intersection of Louis Tittle and Johnson streets in Mangum. According to Mangum police, a Pontiac Aztek driven by Edmonds was traveling southbound on Louis Tittle when it swerved off the roadway to the right and struck a trailer and three parked cars before continuing to travel south and struck the two pedestrians, Perry and Jade. After hitting the two victims, the vehicle headed in a southeasterly direction, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before eventually coming to a stop.

Edmonds was arrested two days later in the parking lot of a Norman apartment complex by Norman police and the Marshal's Service.