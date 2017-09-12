Health Department announces layoffs

In a continuing effort to reduce agency costs and meet ongoing financial obligations, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Friday the elimination of 37 unclassified positions effective immediately.

The department also received approval from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services for a Reduction-In-Force (RIF) that will be implemented in March 2018, eliminating an additional 161 classified positions, according to a press release.

"Over the past five weeks, I have met with Board members, legislators, individual staff, service area leaders and our Senior Leadership team to discuss our current financial situation, core programs and the need to reduce agency costs," said Interim OSDH Commissioner Preston Doerflinger in the release. "Strategically, we reviewed each one of these items along with the mandate to reduce our state appropriations and have made some extremely difficult decisions. I commend the staff engaged in this effort as we work to put the Oklahoma State Department of Health back on a solid financial foundation."

The 37 positions eliminated Friday are unclassified employees at the OSDH central office as well as county health departments across the state. Positions affected are Advance Practice Registered Nurses, Local Emergency Response Coordinators, Partnership Consultants and staff in records evaluation and support, minority health, Office of Performance Management, and the Center for Health Innovation and Effectiveness.

The Office of Communications for OSDH said they did not have information on which county health departments will be affected by the elimination of positions, but more information should be available next week.

The plan that will be implemented in March 2018 was also set to be officially posted on Friday. In the RIF, 161 classified positions will be affected and individual notification for those employees will take place early next week. All employees whose service ended Friday for budgetary reasons, as well as those whose service ends early next year, will be entitled to 18 months of paid employee-only insurance premiums calculated at the 2018 rate, as well as longevity payment for next anniversary date and their annual leave balance, according to the press release. In addition, job placement assistance will be provided by the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.