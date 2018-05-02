Haney has seen Cache district grow to envy of Oklahoma

CACHE During her 30 years as a member of the Cache school board, Karol Haney has seen the district greatly transform in size and appearance as it grew from a student population of around 700 when she was first elected to over 2,000 students today.

Haney recently decided it was time to end her tenure on the board and she did not seek re-election for another term for the Office 3 seat after her current term expires this year. She was first elected to the seat in 1988 and has seen tremendous growth in the district.

"Our student population has more than doubled," she said. "The whole composition of the district has changed. When I was first elected, we only had the high school and gym on the south side of Cache Road. Now we only have our new gym on the north side of Cache Road."

Over the last 30 years the district through voter approval of several multimillion-dollar bond issues has built many new school campuses and other facilities on former farm land acquired by the district in 1964. The campuses which once included an elementary school, junior high school and high school now encompass a primary school (pre-kindergarten through first grade), intermediate school (grades 2-4), the fifth- and sixth-grade campus, middle school (grades 7-8) and mid-high school (grades 9-10) and high school (grades 11-12). Other district facilities include a gym, football stadium, field house, baseball and softball fields, ag building, auditorium and district office.

"Our campuses are enviable to other districts in Oklahoma," she said. "And we have the most dedicated teachers in the state at Cache. Here you can see and feel all the energy of our students and teachers."