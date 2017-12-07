Grants available to benefit independent senior centers

Applications for the Community Expansion Nutrition Assistance (CENA) Grants for funding independent, non-Title III, senior centers are available online at ASCOG.org/supportive-services/cena2018/. Applications are due August 31.

The Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments is announcing the availability of applications for all independent senior centers in Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, McClain, Stephens and Tillman counties. Priority will be given to centers serving meals at least three days per week.

Grant awards are subject to availability of funding from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

For information contact Ken Jones at jone_keascog.org or 580-736-7972.