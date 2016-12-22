Grandson accused of kidnapping grandma

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Marlow man accused of kidnapping his grandma by force.

The Stephens County District Court issued the warrant for Mayson Kale Phipps, 19, for a felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and battery, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

Phipps was arrested Saturday morning after law enforcement was called to a house at Lake Humphrey on the report of the crime. Duncan Police Officer Chisholm Hale stated in the court affidavit that he arrived to find Phipps "in the front yard with a phone in one hand and a coffee cup in the other." He was taken into custody.

The grandmother was found crying, hiding behind a tree west of the house. She told Hale that Phipps was "going crazy and taking it out on her" and told her to take him to the store. When she said no, he yelled and cussed at her then asked where he was going to get money for cigarettes, the affidavit states. After 20 minutes of his fit, she said she took him to the store but Phipps remained irate. She said it got worse when they got to the store and he didn't have identification to buy the smokes. The trip home resulted in items from the vehicle being sent sailing out the window in the ditch.

According to the affidavit, the yelling and cussing by Phipps continued at home and the grandmother called her husband before he took the phone from her. She said she tried to get away from him and he pushed her away from the door. She was able to flee to a neighbor's house. She rang the bell but no one was home, Hale stated. Phipps followed and is accused of grabbing her by the arms and pulling her down the neighbor's drive. The grandfather was still on the phone and told Phipps that he called police and that's when the dragging ended and the woman ran and hid.

Hale stated that Phipps had an outstanding City of Lawton warrant for arrest and he was taken to the Comanche County line and transferred to the local jail.

The grandmother showed Hale messages on her phone received from Phipps' Facebook. Some of the messages referred to armed robberies and that he'd been doing and selling drugs, according to the affidavit. The grandparents have since filed a protective order.

Mother accused of abusing daughter, 5

A Duncan mother is looking at life in prison after she was accused of abusing her 5-year-old daughter a little over a year after being convicted of the same charge.

April Nicole Coffey, 25, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child abuse by injury after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate. She faces between 10 years to life in prison if convicted and the charge is a mandated 85 percent rule case for the minimum time of the sentence served.

Coffey was convicted in October 2015 in Stephens County District Court of felony child abuse by injury and received a 10-year sentence, records indicate.