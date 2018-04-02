'Gotta Go!' to Elgin Library fundraiser

ELGIN Young readers and their families "Gotta Go!" to the Elgin Community Library Saturday for a day of fun to kick off a new fundraiser.

The library has partnered with the Oklahoma City Zoo for an interactive reading activity based on Sam Swope's "Gotta Go! Gotta Go!" children's book about a slow-moving caterpillar making its way across Mexico. Librarian Leslie Durham said the zoo will provide multiple animals that coincide with events in the story to create an immersive experience the young readers won't forget anytime soon.

"Last year, when we did this with the zoo, they did it based off a different book, but brought with them some animals," she said. "There was a cockatoo that they put on the shoulders of some of the kids to act out some of the scenes. They had a lot of fun with it."

Children of all ages are invited to attend and participate at the reading event, which starts at 11 a.m. at the future library location at 108 Thoma Drive. It also will give children and their families the chance to check out the new library facilities. While there, they can be among the first to participate in the library's handprint tile fundraiser. For $20, a child or an adult can dip their hand in a paint color of their choice and press it against a white tile that will later be mounted to one of the walls of the children's area of the library. Donation jars will be set out at the reading event for those who would rather just donate cash to the remodeling fund.